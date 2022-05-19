Inside Deals: Save Up to 84% — Diamond Earrings, Wine Opener and Preserver, LED Light Strips
Don’t miss these limited-time deals at deep discounts.
We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.
1. Fifth & Fine ½ Carat TW Diamond Floral Cluster Stud Earrings in Sterling Silver — $129 (62% off)
When the vendor had some excess inventory, MorningSave snagged these beautiful pieces at a great deal. Each earring features 62 small diamonds.
2. Kalorik 2-in-1 Stainless Steel Wine Opener and Preserver — $39 (51% off)
The opener uncorks and reseals wine bottles in seconds with just the touch of a button. The preserver vacuum-seals open bottles to prevent oxidation and keep wine fresh.
Buy Now
3. 2-Pack: G-Home Smart LED 15' Light Strips - Alexa and Google Compatible — $24 (84% off)
With adhesive backing and USB connection, they can be used for work and gaming spaces, TV and computer backlights, kitchen cabinets, bathroom mirrors, bedroom decor and more. You can also put the lights on a timer and sync them to music.
Trending on Inside Edition
Store Manager Says 911 Operator Hung Up Because She Was Whispering as Buffalo Gunman Stalked AislesCrime
Police Searching for Person of Interest in Mysterious Shooting Deaths of New Hampshire CoupleCrime
Anita Hill, the Optimist: Overcoming the Undoing of Roe v. Wade Is Possible 'by Pulling Together,' Hill SaysPolitics
TV Reporter Becomes Center of Online Conspiracy Theory Because of a TypoOffbeat
Georgia SWAT Officer Gets Flagged Down on Road and Saves Baby Who Stopped BreathingHeroes