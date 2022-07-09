A New Jersey man and his dog walked around the world together for seven years in the adventure of a lifetime.

“We covered six continents, about 28,000 miles, over 38 different countries,” Tom Turcich told Inside Edition.

Turcich left his home on April 2, 2015 on the day before his 26th birthday. He’s now 33 and just got back home.

“I'm the tenth person to walk around the world. Savannah’s the first dog,” Turcich said.

Turcich walked from New Jersey down to Panama City over the course of one year. He then went from Bogota, Columbia, down to Uruguay. He also took a boat to Antarctica and flew to Denmark, chronicling it all on social media.

He quickly settled into a simple routine.

“Each day is pretty simple. Wake up, probably have a granola bar with peanut butter, if we're far from everything. Make a cup of coffee. Pack up the tent. Start walking,” Turcich said.

Savannah actually didn’t begin the trip with Turcich. Four months into the journey during a stop in Austin, Texas, he realized he was lonely and adopted the pup when she was just 3 months old.

“With a puppy, she would grow up on the road and it would be the only life she knew, so she would be perfectly suited for it,” Turcich said.

On average, they walked 18 to 24 miles per day. Turcich says he’s gone through over 40 pairs of shoes.

There were a couple of scary moments, like when he says he got held up by shotgun in Turkey. “It was plain-clothes military that I encountered up in the mountains. They thought I was a terrorist,” Turcich said.

After all those years of life on the road, man and dog are taking a well-deserved rest.

Related Stories