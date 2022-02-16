Mack Rutherford Wants to Follow in Sister Zara's Footsteps and Make History Flying Around the World Solo
Mack Rutherford got his pilot license at 15, and his parents, also pilots, are in support of his mission to be the youngest pilot to fly around the world on their own. His sister has also set her own record in the aeronautical field.
Mack Rutherford is hot on the trail of his big sister, Zara Rutherford, and wants to follow her right into the record books. At just 16, he hopes to be the youngest pilot to fly solo around the world.
"I want to show that you don't have to be 18 or older," Mack said. "You don't have to be an adult to do incredible things. You can be young."
Zara just completed a solo flight around the globe last month, earning the Guinness World Record as the youngest woman to do so.
But this trip is more than just sibling rivalry for Mack. He says his obsession with flying started when he was just three.
"The first time I actually touched the controls and flew was when I was seven," Mack said. "Since then, my passion has grown."
"Spots such as the Sahara Desert, or the Congolese jungle, or New York are going to be incredible places to visit," he continued.
Mack got his pilot license at 15, and his parents, also pilots, are supporting him with his mission.
"We have an amazing team here, including Zara, who will be able to bring invaluable knowledge to each of his decisions on whether to continue or to stop," said Sam Rutherford, Mack and Zara's father.
Mack will be flying in the same microplane that Zara used for her trip. Once his journey is complete, after a few months, he's headed back to high school with plenty of stories to tell his friends.
