At 19, pilot Zara Rutherford just completed a solo trip around the world by plane, making her the youngest woman to do so.

"It's just really crazy," Zara said afterward. "I haven't quite processed it, I think. I mean, coming here, I was basically in tears just trying to imagine what it would be like finally being home after five months. And even this flight wasn't easy, so I'm just super happy."

Zara took off from Belgium back in August and spent the next five months taking the globe by storm in her Shark ultralight microplane.

She landed on five continents, and as much as she enjoyed her journey, she says she's glad to finally be home.

"Well, so I have been waiting for this sandwich from a sandwich shop that's, like, really nearby," she said. "And I've been waiting five months to get it, so I'm really looking forward to getting it hopefully soon."

Zara now has a Guinness World Record as she heads to higher education, where she plans to study engineering.

She hopes her journey will inspire other girls to consider careers in science and technology, taking them to new heights.

