Pilot Saved From Being Hit by Locomotive After Crashing Plane on Los Angeles Train Tracks

Fast-acting police officers saved a pilot's life after the man crashed his plane on train tracks as a locomotive headed straight towards him.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a plane crash to find an injured pilot whose small plane had crashed on train tracks in Pacoima Sunday. The plane had lost power and crashed.

Officers knew they needed to move quickly to move the pilot to safety, as a train was fast-approaching.

They were able to pull the pilot out of the plane and drag him to safety.

Body camera footage showed as the officers pulled the pilot away from the Metrolink Antelope Valley line train tracks, moments before a train slammed into the aircraft.

The pilot was taken to a hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

No one else was in the plane.

The wreckage of the plane remained on the tracks and an investigation was ongoing.

