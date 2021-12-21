Mom Uses LifeVac She Had Just Bought to Save Her Choking Baby

A frantic mother saved her baby from choking using a device she happened to have at home.

Brittany Weir said she knew it was a life-and-death crisis for her 1-year-old son Mason while she was in the middle of cooking dinner.

“He had his back turned, but the way he wasn’t really moving, I knew immediately that something was wrong,” Weir said.

Then, she remembered she had the LifeVac, grabbed it and ran outside screaming for help.

You can see her put the device over Mason's mouth and pull the plunger. It worked to dislodge a clear plastic top from a doll’s baby bottle from the little boy’s airway.

Inside Edition recently aired a story about a LifeVac used to save a choking child in a restaurant. Weir said she bought the product after seeing the story, and that’s why Mason is alive today.

Choking is the leading cause of infant death in America and the fourth leading cause among preschoolers.

