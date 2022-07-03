An idea that came to a South Carolina man while watching a tv show led to him to purchasing a Powerball ticket on which he ended up winning $100,000.

The man, whose identity has not been announced, decided to try an experiment after watching an episode of "Lottery Changed My Life" by spending $25 a week playing the lottery for three months, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

“I didn’t even know how to play Powerball,” he laughed while telling lottery officials.

During the first week of his experiment, the man won $500.

But on week seven, he won big.

At first, the man believed he had only matched two numbers in the drawing on May 28. But, it was his wife who noticed he had a Powerball number. After another look, he realized five numbers matched the drawing. He was just one number short of winning the jackpot.

His prize went from $50,000 to $100,000 when a "2" multiplier was drawn because he added the extra $1 for PowerPlay, officials said.

Since cashing in his winnings, the man has purchased a car. He also continues to buy $25 worth of lottery tickets each week.

“I’m going to finish out the three months,” he told the lottery.

The Kwik Fill where the man bought his ticket received a $1,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

The chances of getting the red Powerball number and the four white ball numbers are 1 in 913,129.

