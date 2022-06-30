Inside Deals: Save Up to 71% — Cuisinart Knife Set, Solar Lanterns, Gel-Fiber Pillows

SPONSORED CONTENT BY MORNINGSAVE
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:33 AM PDT, June 30, 2022

Don’t miss these limited-time deals at deep discounts.

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Morning Save

Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.

1. Cuisinart Advantage 6-Piece Printed Knife Set — $25 (71% off)

MorningSave

These knives suit all your slicing and dicing jobs in the kitchen, and they feature Cuisinart's lifetime warranty. Each knife has a matching blade guard and nonstick coating. The color-coded design helps you avoid cross-contamination.

2. Sterno Home Black Basket Solar Lantern Duo — $49 (52% off)

MorningSave

The 15-inch and 10-inch water-resistant metal lanterns are perfect for tables, shelves or pathways. The company says the integrated solar LED candles provide up to eight hours of realistic flickering light when fully charged.

3. 2-Pack of Cloth & Gable Down-Alternative Cooling Gel-Fiber Pillows — $39-$44 (up to 71% off)

MorningSave

The company says the pillows’ gel-infused fibers prevent heat from being trapped, leaving you cool and comfortable. The hypoallergenic pillows are ideal for back, side and stomach sleepers.

