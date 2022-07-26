Longtime Friends Fulfill Pact and Split Lottery Jackpot

Longtime friends Scott Edwards and Perry Charles fulfilled their promise to split any big lottery wins with each other when Charles hit the Fast Play jackpot this past Tuesday.

According to lottery officials, the two men have known each other for over 35 years. The two met while working at a local grocery store, with Edwards working as an employee under Charles.

Charles won $361,527 in the Fast Play jackpot, according to a news release from NC Education Lottery.

"I’d just gotten off of work," Charles said in the release.

"I looked at the amount you could win and thought to myself, ‘Man, I want this!’"

According to lottery officials, Charles bought his winning $5 Double Win ticket from the Mast Food Mart on Old U.S. 64 East in Lexington, North Carolina.

Charles waited until he got home to see if he had won, and then called Edwards, according to the release.

"I was lost for words," Edwards said.

"I was kind of in shock too because to me that’s a lot of money to win. And I know that anything he says is just the truth. So, I knew when he told me that he wasn’t pulling my leg.

"We always talked about if we would hit something big, it didn’t matter if we went in together to get the ticket or if we got it separate, we were gonna share it with each other," Edwards said.

"He’s what you call a true friend," Edwards continued. "Kinda like family."

After federal and state tax withholdings, the two friends collected their prize of $128,361, and plan to use the money on bills, according to the release.

