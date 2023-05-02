Hawaiian Heroes Rescue Sisters Trapped in Sinking Car Just Moments Before Vehicle Is Fully Submerged

Human Interest
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:12 PM PDT, May 2, 2023

Video of the event showed bystanders looking on in shock before one by one, total strangers started jumping in the water to rescue the women before the vehicle was fully submerged.

Bystanders sprang into action to save two women in a van that began quickly sinking after driving off a dock in Hawaii.

Video of the ordeal showed the onlookers watching in shock before one by one, total strangers started jumping in the water to rescue the women before the vehicle was fully submerged.

Sean Hutchinson and his wife Christie saw the accident unfold.

"They just sort of drove into the water fairly quickly," Christie tells Inside Edition.

The driver says that GPS directions led her to the ramp, and then she drove straight into the water. 

Both women can be seen struggling to climb out the windows.

That is when the good Samaritans get to work and are quickly able to anchor the car with ropes and keep it from going under. This allows the two women to make their escape and safely get out of the vehicle.

Then, the ropes are loosened, and the car is fully submerged in just seconds.

And two very lucky women are able to return to dry land thanks to the heroics of a few lifesaving strangers.

Related Stories

Freak Accident Leaves Oklahoma Deputy Pinned in His Patrol Car
Woman in Film About Sister's Car-Accident Death Killed in Car Crash
5 Killed in Fiery Car Crash on California's Pacific Coast Highway
Cops Pull Unconscious Woman From Burning Car After Accident in ColoradoHeroes

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Texas High School Students Allegedly 'Pummel' Assistant Principal as She Tried to Break Up Fight
Texas High School Students Allegedly 'Pummel' Assistant Principal as She Tried to Break Up Fight
1

Texas High School Students Allegedly 'Pummel' Assistant Principal as She Tried to Break Up Fight

News
Wedding Day Ends in Tragedy as Bride Killed, Groom Hospitalized After Being Hit by Alleged Drunk Driver
Wedding Day Ends in Tragedy as Bride Killed, Groom Hospitalized After Being Hit by Alleged Drunk Driver
2

Wedding Day Ends in Tragedy as Bride Killed, Groom Hospitalized After Being Hit by Alleged Drunk Driver

Crime
Shocking Video Shows Indiana School Children Have to Crawl Under Trains to Get to Class
Shocking Video Shows Indiana School Children Have to Crawl Under Trains to Get to Class
3

Shocking Video Shows Indiana School Children Have to Crawl Under Trains to Get to Class

Human Interest
Arkansas Woman Indicted for Allegedly Selling Stolen Body Parts Including Brains, Hearts and Genitalia
Arkansas Woman Indicted for Allegedly Selling Stolen Body Parts Including Brains, Hearts and Genitalia
4

Arkansas Woman Indicted for Allegedly Selling Stolen Body Parts Including Brains, Hearts and Genitalia

Crime
Letecia Stauch Says Alter 'Maria' Shot Stepson in Face, Talks to 'Twilight' Vampires In Murder Trial Videos
Letecia Stauch Says Alter 'Maria' Shot Stepson in Face, Talks to 'Twilight' Vampires In Murder Trial Videos
5

Letecia Stauch Says Alter 'Maria' Shot Stepson in Face, Talks to 'Twilight' Vampires In Murder Trial Videos

Crime