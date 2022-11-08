Five people died in a car accident on California's Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County.

The crash happened in the early morning of Nov. 6 and included a sedan with one occupant and an SUV with 4 occupants, reported the VC Star. The police report says that one of the vehicles crossed the lane into traffic going the opposite direction, causing the crash, according to the local news source.

The SUV went up in flames and all four occupants died, and the single occupant in the sedan also died due to his injuries, the VC Star reported.

“They put out the vehicle fires and following that, we located five fatal victims in the two vehicles, four in a small SUV, which is the main car that caught on fire, and another solo fatality in a blue Subaru,” said Sgt. John Larson of California Highway Patrol - Ventura, according to KTLA.

The fatal crash caused a portion of the popular highway to be closed down in both directions, forcing many to rely on detours to make their way home, CHP Ventura tweeted.

"At that hour in the morning, there's generally little to no traffic out here in this portion of PCH," said Sgt. Larson, according to CBS News. "There was no significant weather issues. Clearly, one of the drivers was an errant driver that crossed over and hit the other one."

The names of the deceased have not been released and the investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

