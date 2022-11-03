A freak accident has led to a man losing part of his leg in St. Paul, Minnesota, Tuesday, reports say.

Cops say a worker who was installing electrical cables lost part of his leg at the knee after a wire got caught on a vehicle and wrapped around him, KSTP reported.

Police say the incident, which happened just before noon, occurred when workers had a cable across the roadway and that vehicles were allowed to drive over the cable before installation, CBS News reported.

It is believed the "cable somehow became caught on a passing vehicle" and then snagged the worker around his leg, KARE11 reported.

The cable pulled him onto the street and he "collided with the side of a pickup truck," according to police.

Cops said in a press release obtained by KARE 11 that "due to the wire being around his leg it is believed that the tension in the wire severed his leg around the knee."

Medics were called and the worker was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that are non-life threatening, according to reports.

Police say no one else was hurt in the accident and that the drivers of all of the vehicles involved are cooperating with the investigation.

