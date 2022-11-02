Middle School Student Arrested for Bringing Gun, Ammunition on Campus: Police

Crime
backpack gun
The boy attended John Knight Middle School in Northern California, police said.Google Maps
By DEBORAH HASTINGS
First Published: 12:40 PM PDT, November 2, 2022

The student brought a pistol and magazines to school in his backpack, police said.

A 13-year-old middle school student has been arrested after allegedly bringing a handgun and ammunition onto campus, police said.

Police in Northern California said they responded to a report of a student in possession of a weapon. The boy, who was not identified because of his age, had a semi-automatic pistol and several magazines of ammunition inside his backpack, according to a statement from the Dixon Police Department.

The John Knight Middle School was briefly placed on lockdown "while school district and police personnel ensured that no additional threats to student safety existed," the statement said.

The boy faces two felony counts of possessing a firearm in a school zone and being a minor in possession of a concealed firearm, police said. He also faces two misdemeanor charges of being a minor in possession of live ammunition and carrying a concealed weapon, the statement said.

He is currently in custody at Solano County Juvenile Hall, police said. Investigators are trying to determine where he allegedly got the ammunition and pistol, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dixon Police detectives at 707-678-7070. 

