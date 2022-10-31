Some heroes don’t wear capes but can still swoop in from the skies to save the day.

That is what happened Sunday when a Miami man flying in a paramotor spotted a woman in desperate need of help as she was clinging to a submerged car in a Florida marsh, 7 News Miami reported.

Cristiano Piquet, 40 said he started off his Sunday morning as he typically does by flying high in his paramotor with a friend before going to church, but on the last Sunday in October, something stuck out that he had never seen before, according to the Miami Herald.

Piquet saw a person splashing in a Southwest Miami-Dade canal and looked in distress.

“I turn around to get a better shot with my GoPro, and I see a car in the canal,” Piquet told 7 News Miami. “I flew closer to the car, and I saw someone inside the car, like, asking for help.”

Piquet later posted the incident on Instagram.

In the video, you can see him make the landing as he and his friend pull the woman in distress out of the water.

“So we threw her a rope, and she was free, she was alive,” Piquet told 7 News Miami. “Everything happened so fast, and after we got her to safety, we called 911.”

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash at around 8:30 a.m., 7 News Miami reported.

The woman was taken to the hospital by rescue crews and her condition is unknown.

Piquet, who has been paramotoring since 2015, said he was happy to have missed church if it meant helping save someone’s life, the Miami Herald reported.

“For some reason I was better suited being there at the right place and the right time,” he told the Miami Herald.

