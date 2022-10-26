A California family is terrified to go home after a pickaxe-wielding woman was seen smashing their front windows as their newborn baby slept behind one of them.

The baby’s grandmother was watching the little one at the time. Her screams can be heard in terrifying surveillance video of the incident.

The suspect returned three times to the home in Pasadena during the window-smashing spree. “Questions, anyone? I’ll be back. Get out!” she said before walking away.

The eight broken windows are now boarded up, and the family who had just moved into their dream home now says they are too frightened to come back.

“My wife, my kid can’t even come home,” homeowner Arman Tchoukadarian tells Inside Edition. “They’re terrified. They don’t want to come home."

The emotional dad says if it weren’t for the quick-thinking grandmother, it could have been a much worse outcome.

“She immediately grabbed the baby, and then as she looked up, she sees this crazy lady with a massive pickaxe about to swing it again. If she was five seconds later, my daughter would no longer be with us,” Tchoukadarian said.

A photo of the aftermath shows giant shards of glass in the baby’s bassinet.

The 65-year-old suspect, Beverly Baker, allegedly lives around the corner. A neighbor told Inside Edition she appears to have mental health issues and sometimes screams obscenities at all hours of the day.

After a 30-minute standoff, cops arrested Baker on felony vandalism charges. Police say the attack appeared to be random and that the woman was having some sort of mental health crisis.

Related Stories