The heart-stopping moment an unassuming man smashed into a 12-foot alligator while at a Florida lake was caught on camera.

Juan Carlos La Verde was swimming off a dock on Lake Thonotosassa when he encountered the massive gator. He didn't know what hit him until the gator tried to bite his head off.

The 34-year-old had actually hired a photographer with a drone to shoot a promo as he trained for an upcoming race he was organizing.

The drone captured every moment of the sudden, bloody encounter.

La Verde, who once served as a member of the United States Air Force Pararescue and works as a local firefighter and paramedic, could be seen attempting to reach shore during the terrifying ordeal.

A good Samaritan rushed him to a local hospital as he called 911 himself to alert the authorities to what happened.

Now, La Verde’s jaw is wired shut after undergoing a six-hour surgery to repair and reconstruct damage to his skull and head, according to a GoFundMe campaign created for him.

“Currently, we do not know how long he will be admitted under the care of the experts at Tampa General Hospital,” the GoFundMe page reads. “JC is a man who has dedicated his entire life to helping others. He has always chosen a path of selfless and meaningful service committing his entire life to service … With your help, we can ensure that JC and his wife Christine are supported as they navigate this challenging time and embark on their recovery journey!”

As of Friday, more than $57,000 had been raised through the GoFundMe page.

