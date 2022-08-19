A Texas father was determined to get his daughter to her first day of middle school, even though an alligator was blocking their path.

Mike Trinh heard his 11-year-old daughter Kaitlyn screaming as they headed out of the house in Missouri City.

“She’s yelling, ‘Dad, dad, there’s an alligator at the front door!’ Of course, I didn’t believe her. You know, it’s her first day of middle school. So, I thought she was making up a story just so she won’t go to school,” Trinh said.

But this was no "the dog ate my homework" excuse. It was the real deal — and Trinh got to work, with a little help from the Crocodile Hunter himself.

“Get a towel, put it over his head and calm it down. And that’s exactly what I did,” Trinh said.

It also helps that the doting father is an MMA fighter.

“The first thing was trying to shut the mouth and trying to get it on his back, which is what I do with jiu-jitsu,” Trinh said.

Trinh never even called animal control. He got the gator in his truck and then released it some distance away in a pond.

Kaitlyn made it to her first day of middle school — with quite a story to tell.

Experts discourage humans from approaching alligators, saying you should always call animal control.

