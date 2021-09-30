Florida Man Seen Wrangling Alligator Into Garbage Can in Front Yard: 'I Got Kids to Protect' | Inside Edition

Florida Man Seen Wrangling Alligator Into Garbage Can in Front Yard: 'I Got Kids to Protect'

Animals
By IE Staff
First Published: 10:19 AM PDT, September 30, 2021

After the gator was in the can, the dad wheeled it about 400 yards to a pond and carefully released it into the water.

A Florida man seen on viral video heroically wrangling an angry alligator into a garbage can in his front yard is speaking out to Inside Edition. 

Eugene Bozzi, a father and Army vet, posted video of the scary encounter on Instagram, saying, “I got kids to protect.”

“I was getting ready to play basketball, but long story short, I see the alligator, and I didn't hesitate,” Bozzi said.

Bozzi faced off with the gator, with only a garbage can between them. The gator hissed as it was cornered by the fearless homeowner.

“Let me know when the head is going inside. Let me know,” Bozzi said.

Onlookers couldn’t believe what they were seeing. Finally, the decisive moment: with the gator all the way in the trash can, Bozzi closed the lid.

After the gator was in the can, the dad wheeled it about 400 yards to a pond and carefully released it into the water.

Related Stories

Utah Woman Attacked by Alligator in Viral Video Speaks Out About How She Survived
Alligator Attack South Carolina Woman Survived Thanks to Neighbor With Shovel Is 2nd of Its Kind in 3 Years
Alligator Chomps Down on Drone in Florida's Everglades
Scuba Diver Recounts Alligator Attack Where Manhunt Ensues for Brian Laundrie News

Trending on Inside Edition

Tourists May Have Caught Gabby Petito's Van on Video as They Drove Through Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park
Tourists May Have Caught Gabby Petito's Van on Video as They Drove Through Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park
1

Tourists May Have Caught Gabby Petito's Van on Video as They Drove Through Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park

Crime
Video Shows Pandemonium as Storm Knocks Down Tent, Injuring Guests at Atlanta Wedding
Video Shows Pandemonium as Storm Knocks Down Tent, Injuring Guests at Atlanta Wedding
2

Video Shows Pandemonium as Storm Knocks Down Tent, Injuring Guests at Atlanta Wedding

News
Mystery as 4 Friends Found Shot to Death in Wisconsin Cornfield, Police Have Scant Leads and No Motive
Mystery as 4 Friends Found Shot to Death in Wisconsin Cornfield, Police Have Scant Leads and No Motive
3

Mystery as 4 Friends Found Shot to Death in Wisconsin Cornfield, Police Have Scant Leads and No Motive

Crime
Inside Edition Investigates if NYC Restaurants Are Checking if Indoor Diners Are Vaccinated as Per New Rule
Inside Edition Investigates if NYC Restaurants Are Checking if Indoor Diners Are Vaccinated as Per New Rule
4

Inside Edition Investigates if NYC Restaurants Are Checking if Indoor Diners Are Vaccinated as Per New Rule

Investigative
Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughters Say They Were Cut Out of Their Dad's Life After Mom's Death
Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughters Say They Were Cut Out of Their Dad's Life After Mom's Death
5

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughters Say They Were Cut Out of Their Dad's Life After Mom's Death

Entertainment
Gabby Petito in Tears After Aug. 12 Fight With Boyfriend in Utah, Bodycam Video Shows
Gabby Petito in Tears After Aug. 12 Fight With Boyfriend in Utah, Bodycam Video Shows
6

Gabby Petito in Tears After Aug. 12 Fight With Boyfriend in Utah, Bodycam Video Shows

Crime