Alligator Chomps Down on Drone in Florida's Everglades | Inside Edition

Alligator Chomps Down on Drone in Florida's Everglades

Animals
By IE Staff
First Published: 9:36 AM PDT, September 3, 2021

The incident stirred up controversy on social media.

Flying a drone in for a close up of an alligator might get you a cool shot, but it also might be the last thing your drone ever sees.

Travel blogger Dev Langer was in Florida's Everglades and wanted to get a close up shot of a gator with her new drone, but the hungry animal had other ideas. 

The alligator, nicknamed George by the stunned tourists, jumped up from the water and bit right through the drone’s battery. 

Smoke billowed from its jaws as it munched on the flying camera. 

The video stirred up controversy on social media, with some saying the alligator was mistreated.

“Tormenting nature with technology,” one commenter wrote.

“What a careless, senseless act,” another said.

In much of the Everglades, drones are banned because it's a national park, but the blogger claims she was on a special tour where drones were allowed.  

Related Stories

Louisiana Man, 71, Missing After Alligator Attack In Ida Floodwaters
Dog Survives Alligator Attack in South Carolina That Saw Its Tail Bitten Off
Handler Dragged Into Utah Alligator Enclosure at Children's Birthday Party Is Rescued by Brave Bystander
Dad Fights Off Alligator Attacking Wildlife Handler at Kids’ Birthday PartyAnimals

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Bride and Groom Say 'I Do' Atop Illimani Mountain in Bolivia in Wedding 21,125 Feet Above Sea Level
Bride and Groom Say 'I Do' Atop Illimani Mountain in Bolivia in Wedding 21,125 Feet Above Sea Level
1

Bride and Groom Say 'I Do' Atop Illimani Mountain in Bolivia in Wedding 21,125 Feet Above Sea Level

Human Interest
Mystery as Arizona Mother and 2 Sons Planning to Go Camping Vanish and Search Continues 2 Weeks On
Mystery as Arizona Mother and 2 Sons Planning to Go Camping Vanish and Search Continues 2 Weeks On
2

Mystery as Arizona Mother and 2 Sons Planning to Go Camping Vanish and Search Continues 2 Weeks On

Human Interest
Chad Daybell's Children Say He Was 'Framed' in New '48 Hours' Episode
Chad Daybell's Children Say He Was 'Framed' in New '48 Hours' Episode
3

Chad Daybell's Children Say He Was 'Framed' in New '48 Hours' Episode

Crime
How 1 Black Civil War Reenactor From Oklahoma Discovered His Great-Great-Grandfather Was a Union Soldier
How 1 Black Civil War Reenactor From Oklahoma Discovered His Great-Great-Grandfather Was a Union Soldier
4

How 1 Black Civil War Reenactor From Oklahoma Discovered His Great-Great-Grandfather Was a Union Soldier

Human Interest
Bank Robbers Tie 10 Hostages to Getaway Cars and Rig Explosives to Escape After Robbing 3 Brazil Banks: Cops
Bank Robbers Tie 10 Hostages to Getaway Cars and Rig Explosives to Escape After Robbing 3 Brazil Banks: Cops
5

Bank Robbers Tie 10 Hostages to Getaway Cars and Rig Explosives to Escape After Robbing 3 Brazil Banks: Cops

Crime