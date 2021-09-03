Flying a drone in for a close up of an alligator might get you a cool shot, but it also might be the last thing your drone ever sees.

Travel blogger Dev Langer was in Florida's Everglades and wanted to get a close up shot of a gator with her new drone, but the hungry animal had other ideas.

The alligator, nicknamed George by the stunned tourists, jumped up from the water and bit right through the drone’s battery.

Smoke billowed from its jaws as it munched on the flying camera.

The video stirred up controversy on social media, with some saying the alligator was mistreated.

“Tormenting nature with technology,” one commenter wrote.

“What a careless, senseless act,” another said.

In much of the Everglades, drones are banned because it's a national park, but the blogger claims she was on a special tour where drones were allowed.

