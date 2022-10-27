A beach proposal ended in disaster when the bride-to-be's engagement ring went flying into the sand.

On bended knee, Troy Parker asked Kristen Durand to marry him. Durand said yes, then dove right into her fiancé’s arms.

But their moment of joy didn’t last long. It suddenly dawned on the groom that the diamond ring was nowhere to be found. When the bride leaped into his arms, she knocked it right out of the box.

“I was trying to remain calm for his sake, and he was trying to remain calm for me as well. It was a disaster,” Durand tells Inside Edition.

Unbelievably, the photographer hired to capture the proposal snapped a photo of the ring in midair.

Then the desperate search began. It was all hands on deck as the bride-to-be's sisters joined in. They used kitchen colanders to sift through the sand and even a metal detector.

“When it got really dark out, we were like, we're not gonna find this,” Parker said.

The photographer used the photo of the ring as a road map to pinpoint the exact spot where the ring landed. By then, night had fallen.

“Out of nowhere I just hear, ‘I think I found it,’” Durand said.



Thanks to the photographer’s determination, the ring is now safely on the bride-to-be’s finger.

