Oregon Man Surprises Wife of 25 Years With Romantic Proposal ‘Redo’ in Central Park

First Published: 9:59 AM PST, December 29, 2021

Katie Prentiss was surprised by her husband of 25 years, who showed up in Central Park for a romantic proposal redo.

Katie Prentiss traveled to New York City from Oregon with her 17-year-old daughter Abi, for what she thought was a mother-daughter vacation. But when she posed for a photo in Central Park, she turned around to find her husband, Brian, on bended knee. 

What Katie didn’t know is that Brian had secretly flown to New York to surprise her with the romantic proposal she never got 25 years ago. 

His words were captured in a heartwarming video.

“This one I was definitely more nervous about,” Brian told Inside Edition.

After the proposal, there was applause and tears.

“I thought that was so cute. He actually practiced what he wanted to say this time, and I’m like, ‘I’m a sure thing, buddy!’” Katie said. 

The couple have had a great life together raising four kids, and their love story is still going strong 25 years later.

