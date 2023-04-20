Passengers on a recent Southwest flight were treated to grown man acting like a big baby.

The man screamed and yelled in anger over a crying baby while flight attendants tried their best to calm him down.

Flight records obtained by Inside Edition show that the mid-air meltdown occurred on a flight from Baltimore, Maryland, to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, while the plane was stuck in a holding pattern just north of Palm Beach due to weather conditions.

Passengers say the man started screaming obscenities after the baby had been crying for about 35 minutes, claiming the noise had ruined his nap.

"We are in a f***ing tin can with a baby in a g*****n echo chamber — and you want to talk to me about being f***ing OK?" the passenger screamed at one flight attendant.

Attempts to reason with the man failed, and eventually the situation progressed to the point where the decision was made to reroute the flight to Orlando.

Mark Grabowski posted the video to TikTok, and says he could not believe what he witnessed on the flight.

"Initially myself and a few of those passengers tried to calm the man down and he just kind of doubled down and kept at it," Grabowski tells Inside Edition.

He also notes that the temper tantrum only made the situation worse.

"It's pretty counterintuitive, and now we have two crying people on the flight," Grabowski says.

The passenger kept on yelling even as the plane landed, with the person seated in his row appearing mortified at his actions.

Cops were later seen escorting him out, but the man was not arrested.

Southwest commended the crew for staying professional in such challenging situation and apologized to the other passengers for experiencing such unacceptable behavior.

