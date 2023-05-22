A Florida man has been arrested after cops say he allegedly beat his grandma to death with a hammer and severely beat his grandfather before he called a housekeeper to clean up the bloody mess, according to reports.

Anthony Michael Corrado, 34, of Naples, Florida, was arrested Wednesday after cops say he called the maid to clean up a “real mess” at a home in Golden Gate Estates, WESH reported.

The arrest report obtained by Inside Edition Digital alleges that when the housekeeper, whose name was redacted, arrived at the Golden Gate Estates just before 2:30 p.m., Corrado was completely covered in blood and he led her to a bedroom where his grandmother’s lifeless body lay.

Cops say the housekeeper left the home “under the pretense she needed to get cleaning supplies from her car,” but instead she immediately drove away and flagged down a nearby deputy who was in his patrol car, according to the arrest report.

When police arrived, they say Corrado was standing outside the home with blood on his clothing and was immediately arrested.

When authorities searched the home they found the elderly woman beaten and a bag around her head, while his grandfather was wrapped in a blanket with severe head injuries in another room, according to the arrest report.

Deputies said they also found a hammer with blood on a kitchen countertop. Blood was on the walls and floors inside the home as well, the arrest report said.

The home belonged to Corrado’s grandparents, who a neighbor identified as Mary and Tony Schiavone, according to NBC 2.

In 2018, Mary Schiavone took out an order of protection against Anthony Michael Corrado, according to NBC 2.

Corrado is facing charges of second-degree murder and aggravated battery on a person over 65 years of age, according to Collier County Criminal Courts.

Corrado did not appear at his bond hearing last week where a judge set no bond based on probable cause to hold him in jail. The judge also ordered him to have no contact with his grandfather.

Corrado has not yet entered a plea and is due back in court next month.

In court records obtained by Inside Edition Digital, an attorney was not listed for Corrado.

