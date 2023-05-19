Sheriff's deputies in Georgia are busy preparing for what could be a dangerous mission.

They are preparing to enter this woman's Georgia home and remove an aleged squatter.

"The person in my house is a career criminal. He has a long rap sheet," says Lt. Col. Dahlia Daure.

She is the home's owner, and earlier this month learned from neighbors that a stranger had moved into her home while she was on active duty with the army.

She recognizes the potential danger involved in the situation, noting: "We don't know what we'll find when we go in."

Lt. Col. Daure then watches as deputies begin to enter the home just outside Atlanta, and is filled with relief when they come out a short time later with a man in handcuffs.

Vincent Simon is identified as the alleged squatter, and authorities said they later found a firearm and drugs in the home.

"Vincent, your time is up," says the angry homeowner in video footage she recorded of the incident. "Go to jail where you belong"

Lt. Col. Daure says she is happy to have her home back and feels "vindicated," noting of her alleged squatter: "He thought I was playing with him."

Now comes the difficult part — how messy her newly renovated home will be when she gets back inside.

Cigarette butts, sheets nailed to her new moldings, damaged walls, a dirty carpet

Then there is the master bedroom.

"What the hell is this?" asks Lt.Col. Daure, who quickly adds: "He had no intention of leaving."

The bathroom is no better.

A lot of clean-up will need to be done to remove the junk from the house, but at least it is her house once again.

"They know how long it takes to get people out of your house and he was banking on that, but he messed with the wrong one," she says.

The individual removed from the home is now charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance.

