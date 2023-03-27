Jonathan Majors is speaking out today after his arrest for allegedly injuring his girlfriend during what police say a domestic violence incident.

The 33-year-old star left court wearing a surgical mask and a cap emblazoned with the word "Freedom."

His spokesman said he's done nothing wrong, and his attorney says that they are quickly gathering evidence with the expectation that all charges will be dropped.

Police say Jonathan Majors called 911 himself from an apartment in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan.

He reportedly told police that his girlfriend was having an emotional crisis, but when cops arrived, police say she told them a different story, claiming that he struck her during a taxicab ride after she grabbed for his phone to read a text message sent to him by another woman.

She allegedly had a cut behind her ear and bruises on her face and neck.

Majors' attorney says that the woman has recanted the allegations and claims there is video from the vehicle where the alleged assault happened proving his innocence.

The accuser has not been identified.

The charges could not come at a worse time for Majors.

He is starring in two blockbusters — "Creed III" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania."

The fallout over his arrest has already begun.

The Pentagon has canceled two U.S. Army recruitment ads starring Majors that were created for March Madness, saying, "Prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation is complete.

Related Stories