Former Armed Forces Member Arrested in Cold Case Murder of Pregnant Soldier Found Slain on US Army Base

Crime
Amanda Gonzalez, 19
Federal Bureau of Investigation
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:29 PM PST, February 24, 2023

Amanda Gonzalez, 19, was found dead while four months pregnant on Nov. 5, 2001 in the U.S. Army barracks in Fliegerhorst, Germany, according to the FBI.

A man was arrested Thursday in connection to the 2001 cold case murder of a 19-year-old pregnant soldier.

Amanda Gonzalez, 19, was found dead on Nov. 5, 2001 in the U.S. Army barracks in Fliegerhorst, Germany, while she was there on her first Army assignment, according to the FBI.

Gonzales was four months pregnant when she died of asphyxiation. Her death was ruled a homicide, the FBI said. 

The case went cold, but on Thursday, 21 years after the young soldier's murder, authorities arrested Shannon L. Wilkerson, now 42, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

At the time of Gonzales’ death, Wilkerson was a member of the Armed Forces but was later discharged from the U.S. Army, the DOJ said.

Wilkerson was charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of Gonzales and he faces a maximum penalty of life in prison if convicted, according to the DOJ. 

He pled not guilty, the DOJ told Inside Edition Digital.

Wilkerson's attorneys had no comment upon Inside Edition Digital's request.

Since the incident occurred in Germany, Wilkerson was charged under the Military Extraterritorial Jurisdiction Act, which allows the U.S. federal courts to have jurisdiction over an alleged crime committed in Germany by a former member of the Armed Forces, the DOJ said.

According to the DOJ, the case is still under investigation by the FBI. Authorities did not specify a possible motive in the killing. 

“I hope they find who did this before I pass away,” Santos Gonzales, the father of Amanda Gonzales, said in a 2020 phone interview with KBTX. “I’m heartbroken.”

Related Stories

Girlfriend of Paul Murdaugh Details Family's Drinking in Netflix Doc
Tennessee Teen Has Both Legs Amputated After Car Accident
North Dakota Man Suspected of Murder Arrested After Being on the Run
1971 Vermont Cold Case Solved With DNA From Cigarette Left Near Victim: CopsCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

President Biden Visits Ukraine: How Officials Planned Top-Secret Trip to Kyiv
President Biden Visits Ukraine: How Officials Planned Top-Secret Trip to Kyiv
1

President Biden Visits Ukraine: How Officials Planned Top-Secret Trip to Kyiv

Politics
Person of Interest Detained in Shooting Death of Roman Catholic Bishop David O’Connell, LA Authorities Say
Person of Interest Detained in Shooting Death of Roman Catholic Bishop David O’Connell, LA Authorities Say
2

Person of Interest Detained in Shooting Death of Roman Catholic Bishop David O’Connell, LA Authorities Say

Crime
Ohio Train Derailment: Buttigieg Sends Warning to Norfolk Southern Over Toxic Mess After Intense Criticism
Ohio Train Derailment: Buttigieg Sends Warning to Norfolk Southern Over Toxic Mess After Intense Criticism
3

Ohio Train Derailment: Buttigieg Sends Warning to Norfolk Southern Over Toxic Mess After Intense Criticism

News
Disappearance of Nicola Bulley: Body Found in River Identified as Missing UK Mom
Disappearance of Nicola Bulley: Body Found in River Identified as Missing UK Mom
4

Disappearance of Nicola Bulley: Body Found in River Identified as Missing UK Mom

News
Supermarket Savings Tips: How to Avoid Shrinkflation as Some Companies Give Consumers Less
Supermarket Savings Tips: How to Avoid Shrinkflation as Some Companies Give Consumers Less
5

Supermarket Savings Tips: How to Avoid Shrinkflation as Some Companies Give Consumers Less

Shopping