A North Dakota man suspected of murdering another man in a rural bar on Sunday night has been arrested after being on the run.

The Rolette County Sheriff's Office stated Nicholas Poitra, 45, was apprehended by law enforcement on Wednesday.

Poitra is the suspected shooter behind a fatal incident that occurred in Rindy’s Sheyenne Bar on Sunday night that left Troyal Thumb, 30, dead, Valley News reported.

Officials believe the two had an argument that spurred the shooting, according to Inforum. Thumb’s aunt said the dispute started over how Poitra was interacting with the bartender, a family friend of Thumb’s, the news site reported.

Thumb, who was a single father of three, is being called a hero who potentially saved the life of the bartender, according to Inforum.

Following the incident, police say Poitra fled the scene in a vehicle that was later found abandoned near a farm in Wells County, KVRR reported.

Authorities searched the farm and surrounding area but Poitra was not found, according to KVRR.

The Eddy County Sheriff’s Department asked for the community's help in finding Nicholas Poitra, 45, according to Valley News Live.

Poitra faces 11 charges which include murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, robbery, seven counts of terrorizing, and possession of a short-barreled shotgun, KVRR reported.

Surrounding county law enforcement agencies assisted with his capture according to Benson County Sheriff’s Office.

