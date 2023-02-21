Oakland police are searching for the driver of a hit-and-run that occurred Sunday morning which took the life of a 100-year-old man.

Tzu-Ta Ko was at a busy intersection when police say a tan or white Mini Cooper sped through the crosswalk, striking Ko, according to KTVU.

Ko suffered severe head trauma from the incident and first responders tried to treat him at the scene but he died from his injuries, according to CBS News.

Footage from a bystander that was in the area showed the victim's body 35 feet away from the crosswalk where he was struck, NBC Bay Area reported.

Oakland police confirmed they are investigating the incident as a fatal hit-and-run but could not give details since the investigation is ongoing, according to NBC Bay Area.

Police are still unsure if alcohol or drugs played a role in the fatal incident and are asking the community to reach out to the Oakland Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570 if they have any information that may help identify the driver, CBS News reported.

