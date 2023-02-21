Fatal Oakland Hit-and-Run Claims the Life of 100-Year-Old Man

Crime
A stock image of crime tape.
Getty Stock Images
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 11:53 AM PST, February 21, 2023

Tzu-Ta Ko was struck by a Mini Cooper, causing him to suffer severe head trauma.

Oakland police are searching for the driver of a hit-and-run that occurred Sunday morning which took the life of a 100-year-old man.

Tzu-Ta Ko was at a busy intersection when police say a tan or white Mini Cooper sped through the crosswalk, striking Ko, according to KTVU

Ko suffered severe head trauma from the incident and first responders tried to treat him at the scene but he died from his injuries, according to CBS News

Footage from a bystander that was in the area showed the victim's body 35 feet away from the crosswalk where he was struck, NBC Bay Area reported. 

Oakland police confirmed they are investigating the incident as a fatal hit-and-run but could not give details since the investigation is ongoing, according to NBC Bay Area. 

Police are still unsure if alcohol or drugs played a role in the fatal incident and are asking the community to reach out to the Oakland Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570 if they have any information that may help identify the driver, CBS News reported. 

Related Stories

Former Convicted Killer, 75, Found Beaten to Death in Brooklyn Home
Woman Escapes From Man She Says Held Her Captive for a Year
1 Dead and 4 Injured After Shooting at Mardi Gras Parade
California Tesla Driver Killed After Smashing Into Fire Truck Amid Mass Recall News

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

President Biden Visits Ukraine: How Officials Planned Top-Secret Trip to Kyiv
President Biden Visits Ukraine: How Officials Planned Top-Secret Trip to Kyiv
1

President Biden Visits Ukraine: How Officials Planned Top-Secret Trip to Kyiv

Politics
Person of Interest Detained in Shooting Death of Roman Catholic Bishop David O’Connell, LA Authorities Say
Person of Interest Detained in Shooting Death of Roman Catholic Bishop David O’Connell, LA Authorities Say
2

Person of Interest Detained in Shooting Death of Roman Catholic Bishop David O’Connell, LA Authorities Say

Crime
Ohio Train Derailment: Buttigieg Sends Warning to Norfolk Southern Over Toxic Mess After Intense Criticism
Ohio Train Derailment: Buttigieg Sends Warning to Norfolk Southern Over Toxic Mess After Intense Criticism
3

Ohio Train Derailment: Buttigieg Sends Warning to Norfolk Southern Over Toxic Mess After Intense Criticism

News
Disappearance of Nicola Bulley: Body Found in River Identified as Missing UK Mom
Disappearance of Nicola Bulley: Body Found in River Identified as Missing UK Mom
4

Disappearance of Nicola Bulley: Body Found in River Identified as Missing UK Mom

News
Supermarket Savings Tips: How to Avoid Shrinkflation as Some Companies Give Consumers Less
Supermarket Savings Tips: How to Avoid Shrinkflation as Some Companies Give Consumers Less
5

Supermarket Savings Tips: How to Avoid Shrinkflation as Some Companies Give Consumers Less

Shopping