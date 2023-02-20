A shooting at a Mardi Gras parade in Louisiana on Sunday night left four injured, including one minor, and one dead.

New Orleans police identified the suspected shooter as 21-year-old Mansour Mbodj, they said in a press conference Monday.

Police said they arrested Mbodj almost immediately after the shooting occurred.

Authorities were patrolling the popular Mardi Gras parade area when they heard the shots ring out around 9:30 on Sunday night, according to police.

When officers responded to the area, they found five people suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

After being transported to the hospital, one of the male victims believed to be between 15 and 18 years old was pronounced dead, according to police.

The remaining victims' identities have not been released but police say they included a 4-year-old girl, an 18-year-old male, a 22-year-old female, and a 24-year-old female. The four victims have been treated and released from the hospital.

Mbodj was arrested for the illegal carrying of a weapon. Since the investigation is still ongoing, police could not give many details on why the incident occurred but they believe it was an isolated incident.

During the investigation, authorities confiscated two weapons in connection to the incident, said police.

Related Stories