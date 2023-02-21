Former Convicted Killer, 75, Found Beaten to Death in Brooklyn Home

A 75-year-old former convicted killer was found beaten to death in his Brooklyn apartment last week just six years after surviving being kidnapped and stabbed, cops said.

Cops gave the news Monday, days after they were called to the Coney Island apartment of Donald Wallace, 75, when neighbors complained of a foul odor coming from the unit, the Daily News reported.

Cops arrived on the scene just after 5 p.m. last Thursday and found Wallace dead, the New York Post reported. Officials say it appeared he suffered blunt-force trauma to the head.

Wallace’s death has been deemed a homicide after an autopsy was conducted, according to ABC 7.

There have been no arrests but police believe he was killed by someone he knew, Daily News reported.

The apartment was not broken into and it did not appear anything had been stolen, according to ABC 7.

Neighbors have now put up a memorial by a nearby park bench where they say Wallace liked to sit with his small dog, which had become his companion after his wife died, ABC 7 reported.

Wallace served 20 years in state prison for a 1972 murder, and was also charged with robbery, criminal possession of a weapon and grand larceny at the time, according to the New York Post.

However, his life of crime didn’t stop after being released from prison. In 1996, he headed back to prison for a two- to four-year stint on drug charges, the New York Post reported.

Wallace’s life didn’t seem to slow down after his second stint in prison.

In December 2016, Wallace was attacked by two men who he owed money to and they threw him in their SUV, robbed him and stabbed him in the head and back before he got away, the Daily News reported.

Related Stories