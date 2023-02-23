Tennessee Teen Has Both Legs Amputated After Being Pinned Between 2 Cars

Crime
Janae Edmundson, 16, long brown wavy hair, green eyes, smiling
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 6:54 AM PST, February 23, 2023

Janae Edmundson, 16, who was in St. Louis, Missouri, for a volleyball tournament, is now in stable but serious condition.

A Tennessee teen had both of her legs amputated after an accident occurred while she was returning to her Missouri hotel after a volleyball event on Saturday.

Janae Edmundson, 16, was in St. Louis, Missouri for a volleyball tournament when she was injured by a car on Saturday night, according to KMOV.

Police said a car sped through a yield sign at an intersection and hit another car, causing the second car to go airborne and pin Edmundson between two vehicles, KMOV. 

Edmundson was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries that required both her legs to be amputated, according to KSDK

The teen remains in the hospital in stable, but serious, condition, according to a GoFundMe set up for the family. 

The driver of the vehicle that allegedly ran the yield sign and the passenger of the car that went airborne were also both transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to KMOV.

The driver who allegedly ran the yield sign is Daniel Riley, 21, according to KSDK. 

The 21-year-old was out on bond at the time of the incident while he awaited a court date connected to a robbery charge from 2020, according to STLToday.

One condition of Riley’s release included that he was to be under house arrest, but Riley allegedly violated bail conditions over 50 times prior to the incident, according to STLToday,

Citizens for a Greater Downtown St. Louis say they want elected officials to be held accountable for what they describe as the failures that led to this incident.

“No driver’s license. Out on bond. Failed to wear a court-ordered GPS device. In a downtown with little to no law enforcement. St. Louis’ tolerance for crime and car-oriented infrastructure hurt this girl,” Citizens for a Greater Downtown St. Louis tweeted.

The Circuit Attorney tweeted about the incident after receiving backlash from it, saying “a young girl’s life was tragically changed because of the inexcusable behavior of a young man.”

“It’s unfortunate that there are those who choose to twist the facts to take advantage of this situation for their own selfish motives. This is not the time for finger pointing, it’s time to support this family, and ensure that justice is served,” the Circuit Attorney tweeted. 

Riley has been charged with operating a vehicle without a valid registration, armed criminal action, two counts of fourth degree assault, and one count of second degree assault, according to court records. He is currently being held with no bond.

