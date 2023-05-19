The heartbroken groom whose bride was killed on their wedding day, cops say, by a woman now charged with driving under the influence is speaking out for the first time.

"She was so happy," Aric Hutchinson said of his new bride, Samantha. "The last thing I remember her saying was, she wanted the night to never end."

Aric appeared on "Good Morning America" Friday to discuss the tragic end of his all-too-brief marriage.

Five hours after the couple's wedding, Samantha died when the golf cart they were leaving the reception in was struck from behind by a motor vehicle.

Aric suffered serious injuries and ended up in the hospital. His brother-in-law Benjamin Garrett and nephew Brogan Garrett were also seriously injured in the crash.

"I remember waking up, I could see my mom's face and you could just tell something was wrong," said Aric. "And I asked her: 'Where's Sam? Where's Sam?' And then that's when she told me there was an incident, that Sam didn't make it."

Aric is now out of the hospital and back at the apartment he once shared with his bride.

He admitted that it can be difficult living alone in the apartment.

"It's hard but it's also nice," he said. "It's got Sam written all over the house. So it's nice to be here and have good memories."

Police arrested Jamie Komoroski, a 25-year-old bartender and hostess. She is now charged with reckless homicide and DUI.

Aric is suing her, alleging in his complaint that she was "grossly and dangerously intoxicated" at the time of the crash "after a booze-filled day of bar hopping."

He is also suing the bars where she had reportedly been drinking that night as well as her then-employer, alleging in his court filing that they pressured her to attend an event where "excessive amounts of alcoholic beverages would be consumed."

Aric and friends paid tribute to Samantha over the weekend with a memorial at Folly Beach in South Carolina, where the two exchanged vows.

"I’m still trying to wrap my head around it," said Aric on GMA. "That night going from an all-time high to an all-time low."

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Aric with medical bills and burial costs.

Inside Edition reached out to Komoroski's attorney and told they had “no comment.” Her former employer denies that there was an "officially organized employee function involving drinking" on the day of the crash. The bars named in Aric's lawsuit either refused to comment or did not respond to requests for comment from Inside Edition.

