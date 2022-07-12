It was a day of sunshine, smiles and the good old stars and stripes.

But when the people of Enfield, Connecticut, celebrated a delayed July Fourth parade over the weekend, the specter of the shooting in Highland park, Illinois, was still on their minds.

Police Chief Alaric Fox says security was ramped up to keep everyone safe.

“There are spotters. There are scouts. There are folks that are in aerial positions that are keeping an eye. The drone is up overhead,” Fox said.

Additional officers were also deployed.

With more parades and festivals coming up this summer, Inside Edition security consultant Steve Kardian says you should have a plan when you arrive at an event, just in case.

“You want to plan where you’re going to set up. Better on their outskirts than in the middle of the pack — that’s where bad things are going to happen,” Kardian said.

Becky and Chris Fontaine came to the parade with their son, Colton.

“For the baby, you want to get a bracelet with your name and your cell numbers on it in the event that you get separated,” Kardian said.

Another idea for parents is to take a business card with your contact info and put it in your child’s pocket or write the information on their arm.

If the worst does happen, as it did outside Chicago, Kardian says you should flee. But if you can't, look for a structure or something you can hide behind.

