If you're waiting for the hot weather to cool down, get ready to wait a long time as forecasters say the high temperatures could continue well into August. However, some experts are saying if you want to cool down, just paint it white.

Jon Parker of American Home Contractors in New Jersey says painting a roof white can cut air conditioning bills by reflecting the sun's rays.

“The surface temperature is going to be a lot cooler with a pure white as opposed to a dark grey or black,” he told Inside Edition.

He showed a section of the roof painted white is 95 degrees while the unpainted, darker half is 165 degrees.

To try to tackle climate change, a team of scientists at Purdue University has developed an ultra-white paint that is officially recognized as the whitest ever made. The scientists say it can reflect 98 percent of the sun's rays.

One scientist spoke to The New York Times and claimed if you covered two percent of the Earth's surface with the paint, it would stop temperatures from rising.

Meanwhile, while the heat dome across the county is bringing misery to millions of people, the phenomenon of heat tourism is well, heating up.

Heat tourists are flocking to Death Valley in California, one of the hottest places on Earth.

Caitlin and Charles Zatroch are from Minnesota and told Inside Edition they would experience the heat in Death Valley because they “think it’s one of those things you have to see it to believe it.”

Death Valley officials are reminding all visitors to stay hydrated and warning them to not venture too far from a vehicle with air conditioning.