Someone Released a Piranha-Like Fish Into an Oklahoma Neighborhood Pond
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation tweeted the news Tuesday along with a photo of the fish which is related to the piranha.
Someone released a piranha-like fish into a neighborhood pond, according to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation tweeted the news Tuesday along with a photo of the fish which is related to the piranha.
The department wrote, “Dear, whoever released an entire Pacu (a South American fish closely related to Piranha) into a NEIGHBORHOOD pond; how dare you.”
In a subsequent tweet, they posted an image of the local boy who caught the fish that didn’t belong in the neighborhood pond.
The department also issued the warning, “DO NOT RELEASE YOUR PETS. THEY ARE AN EXOTIC, INVASIVE SPECIES THAT CAN CAUSE DAMAGE TO OUR LOCAL ECOSYSTEMS.”
The department also added, “These fish are generally harmless to humans, but the practice of dumping unwanted pets in waterways is so harmful to native wildlife. Don’t be that pet owner. Don’t let it loose.”
Someone who follows the department's account asked, “why does [the fish] have human teeth?” The department joked and cheekily replied, “IDK WE DIDN’T MAKE THEM.”
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Man Dies in Death Valley but Tourists Are Still Flocking to One of Hottest Places on EarthNews
What Happened to Carlee Russell? Cops Detail What Alabama Woman Told Them of Time Missing, Her Search HistoryCrime
Portland Serial Killer: Convict Released Early for Battling Oregon Wildfires Now Person of Interest in MurdersCrime
85-Year-Old Atlanta Man Killed After His Car Rolls Backwards Over HimNews
Texas Trooper Allegedly Told to Deny Migrants Water, Push Children Into Rio Grande: ReportsNews