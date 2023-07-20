Someone released a piranha-like fish into a neighborhood pond, according to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation tweeted the news Tuesday along with a photo of the fish which is related to the piranha.

The department wrote, “Dear, whoever released an entire Pacu (a South American fish closely related to Piranha) into a NEIGHBORHOOD pond; how dare you.”

In a subsequent tweet, they posted an image of the local boy who caught the fish that didn’t belong in the neighborhood pond.

The department also issued the warning, “DO NOT RELEASE YOUR PETS. THEY ARE AN EXOTIC, INVASIVE SPECIES THAT CAN CAUSE DAMAGE TO OUR LOCAL ECOSYSTEMS.”

The department also added, “These fish are generally harmless to humans, but the practice of dumping unwanted pets in waterways is so harmful to native wildlife. Don’t be that pet owner. Don’t let it loose.”

Someone who follows the department's account asked, “why does [the fish] have human teeth?” The department joked and cheekily replied, “IDK WE DIDN’T MAKE THEM.”