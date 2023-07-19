Alligator Bites Snorkeler in Central Florida Spring

An alligator has bitten a snorkeler in Florida’s Ocala National Forest, according to reports.

The attack by the “aggressive” gator occurred just after noon Monday at the Alexander Springs Recreation Area in the Ocala National Forest, just north of Orlando, according to a U.S. Forest Service news release.

Officials said that a man was snorkeling within the designated swim area of the spring and was bitten by an adult alligator.

The victim suffered puncture wounds and lacerations, U.S. Forest Service said.

Workers at the park rendered first aid and closed the swimming area and the unidentified man sought medical care on his own, officials said.

A seven-and-a-half-foot-long alligator is believed to be the one that attacked the man and was removed from the swim area, which is expected to reopen in the near future, officials said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission managed the alligator's removal and will investigate the attack, CBS News reported.

The Forest Service said Alexander Springs "was briefly closed earlier this month for the removal of a different alligator" and there haven't been any other incidents there involving the public.