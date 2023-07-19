A 10-year-old boy went flying 20 feet in the air when he fell out of his harness while riding a popular carnival ride.

Huntley Daniels was at The Taste of Antioch on Sunday afternoon, an annual festival that is held in the Illinois village about an hour north of Chicago.

At around 2:40 p.m., Huntley was riding the Moby Dick, a ride that can be found at carnivals across the country. The attraction locks riders in with a harness that goes over the shoulders and then connects around the stomach area. The ride then swings back and forth and gradually goes higher and higher, and faster and faster.

Bystanders watched in horror though on Sunday as Haley fell out of the harness and was flung 20 feet in the air.

He landed hard on the ground and was airlifted to a local hospital before getting on another aircraft for emergency surgery at the University of Chicago's Comer Children’s Hospital.

A spokesperson for Comer's Childrens Hospital said on Monday that Huntley suffered multiple facial and jaw fractures, as well as significant injuries to the bones in one of his legs.

The boy's inconsolable mother watched it all unfold on Sunday, while his sister sweetly blew her brother a kiss as his airlift took off.

Elliot Johns tells Inside Edition that he had a problem with his harness while on the same ride as Huntley when his shoulder latch failed to lock

"The bar was coming up over my head. Every time I would go up, it would go up," Elliot says. "Every time I went up, I would slam it down to close it so I would not fall out."

The mayor of Antioch shut down the carnival on Sunday, and an investigation is underway.

Illinois officials had inspected the ride this year and said it was safe to operate.

The makers of the Moby Dick and the company that supplies the ride to the festival did not return requests for comment from Inside Edition.

Related Stories