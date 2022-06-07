Seven people were rescued after being trapped and suspended 40 feet in the air on a carnival ride in Missouri, according to reports.

The ride broke down around 10 p.m. Friday, leaving the revelers trapped inside during the St. Peterfest, a fundraiser for the local St. Peter Catholic Church, New York Post reported.

The rescue, which happened in Kirkwood, Missouri, was posted by the Kirkwood Fire and Rescue’s Facebook page.

“Last night Kirkwood Fire / Rescue responded to a call for people trapped on a carnival ride in the downtown district. A total of 7 occupants were trapped, some stranded more than 40 feet in the air. Crews, utilizing their training in technical rescue, quickly and efficiently secured the ride and extricated all 7 occupants without injury,” Kirkwood Fire and Rescue wrote on their Facebook page.

Firefighters rescued the revelers from the ride using ropes, technical systems, and an aerial ladder, rescue officials told FOX2 St. Louis.

The operation lasted around 30 minutes and no injuries were reported, according to the New York Post.

It is believed a broken part caused the ride to malfunction, according to the Post.

