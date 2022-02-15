Venice Carnival Attendees Kick off Celebration by Donning Festive Venetian Disguises

Human Interest
By IE Staff
First Published: 12:11 PM PST, February 15, 2022

The Venice Carnival began centuries ago as a period of excess before Lent, the 40 days of fasting between Ash Wednesday and Easter.

It's like stepping into a time machine.

Inside the Monaco Grand Canal Hotel, revelers enjoyed a trip to 16th-century Venice.

For a moment in time, they forgot about their COVID masks and wore Carnival masks that have made Venice famous worldwide.

"It's something like it's out of the time," Elodie Sagot, one Carnival-goer from France, said. "And we are out of the time here, out of COVID, out of everything. It's just a fabulous night."

The Venice Carnival began centuries ago as a period of excess before Lent, the 40 days of fasting between Ash Wednesday and Easter.

Masks in Venice have several historical origins. In the 18th century, noblemen wore masks to stay anonymous while voting on council matters.

Some masks were used to allow people to avoid the bad smell of the canals, or if the plague hit the city. Others, more ornately decorated, were used only during carnival season.

Venice Carnival runs until March 1 this year.

Related Stories

Clear Water in Venice and Cleaner Air in China Reported During Coronavirus Pandemic
Stars Arrive in Venice for George Clooney's Wedding
Driver Plows Into Crowd in Venice Beach, Killing Newlywed
Woman's Luggage Floats Through Flooded Streets of VeniceNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Olympians at Beijing’s Winter Games Are ‘Genocide-Complicit,’ Says Uyghur Man Living in Exile From China
Olympians at Beijing’s Winter Games Are ‘Genocide-Complicit,’ Says Uyghur Man Living in Exile From China
1

Olympians at Beijing’s Winter Games Are ‘Genocide-Complicit,’ Says Uyghur Man Living in Exile From China

Politics
83-Year-Old Man Speaks Out After Surviving Brutal Beating by Gang of Dirt Bike Riders Who Surrounded His Car
83-Year-Old Man Speaks Out After Surviving Brutal Beating by Gang of Dirt Bike Riders Who Surrounded His Car
2

83-Year-Old Man Speaks Out After Surviving Brutal Beating by Gang of Dirt Bike Riders Who Surrounded His Car

Crime
Mystery Surrounds Connecticut Woman with Butt Injections Left at Bronx Hospital, Police
Mystery Surrounds Connecticut Woman with Butt Injections Left at Bronx Hospital, Police
3

Mystery Surrounds Connecticut Woman with Butt Injections Left at Bronx Hospital, Police

Crime
San Francisco DA Says Police Used Rape Victims' DNA Evidence to Identify Possible Crime Suspects
San Francisco DA Says Police Used Rape Victims' DNA Evidence to Identify Possible Crime Suspects
4

San Francisco DA Says Police Used Rape Victims' DNA Evidence to Identify Possible Crime Suspects

Crime
Father of Parkland Shooting Victim Is Arrested Near White House While Trying to Send President Biden a Message
Father of Parkland Shooting Victim Is Arrested Near White House While Trying to Send President Biden a Message
5

Father of Parkland Shooting Victim Is Arrested Near White House While Trying to Send President Biden a Message

Human Interest