Two teenage brothers from Kentucky were killed on Lake Cumberland Friday in a collision involving a jet ski and a boat, according to reports.

Cole Fischer, 14, and Chase Fischer, 18, were on a jet ski Friday afternoon when it crossed the path of a much larger power boat, according to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife.

“They both had their life jackets on, but it didn’t save them,” said the coroner who responded to the lake following the accident, according to FOX 19.

They were transported to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. The occupants of the boat were also injured in the collision, authorities said.

While speed may have been a factor in the collision, no alcohol, drugs or foul play were involved, police told the Interior Journal.

“It was just a tragic accident,” Pulaski County Coroner Clyde Strunk told the Interior Journal.

The teens were the sons of local businessman Greg Fischer, whose company, Fischer Homes, released a statement on their CEO’s behalf.

“The Fischer Homes family is mourning the tragic and profound loss of Chase and Cole Fischer. Our deepest condolences are with their parents, Greg and Amy Fischer, their sister, and their grandparents, Henry and Elaine Fischer. The Fischer group has always been a company about family, and our team is grieving with and praying for the entire Fischer family. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers,” the statement said.

Cole Fischer had reportedly just graduated the eighth grade, while his older brother, Chase, had graduated from Villa Madonna High with plans to attend the University of Utah in the fall, WCPO reported.

A funeral for the teens will take place over the coming days, according to reports.