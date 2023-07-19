Plane Passengers Seek Medical Attention After 4 Hours on Tarmac in Las Vegas as Temps Top 110 Degrees

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:34 PM PDT, July 19, 2023

"By the time they reached the gate a number of people had passed out - some had gone to the bathroom on themselves, babies were screaming" one passenger said.

Passengers on a Delta flight traveling from Las Vegas to Atlanta on Sunday had to seek medical attention after the aircraft spent over four hours on the tarmac.

The plane had no air conditioning and the temperature inside the aircraft eventually reached 110 degrees.

As the situation deteriorated, the pilot returned to the gate and let the passengers off the aircraft.

At least two people needed immediate medical attention say authorities, and one passenger had to be taken off the plane on a stretcher and then to a local hospital.

“We apologize for the experience our customers had on flight 555," Delta said in a statement to Inside Edition Digital. "Delta teams are looking into the circumstances that led to uncomfortable temperatures inside the cabin and we appreciate the efforts of our people and first responders at Harry Reid International."

Delta also said that those on the flight were compensated for the ordeal and accommodated on other flights.

 

