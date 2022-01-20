A Canada restaurant was temporarily closed after health officials found that the establishment was accepting photos of dogs in lieu of proof of COVID-19 vaccinations or a negative test, which is necessary to dine indoors, CBS News reported.

Alberta has implemented strict rules for indoor dining as part of the Restrictions Exemption Program, including mask requirements, vaccination proof, proof of negative COVID-19 test results, or proof of medical exemption. On January 11, health officials found that The Granary Kitchen was not adhering to those rules, health officials said.

"Specifically, complaints were received...indicating that employees are allowing patrons to dine-in when presented with a photograph of a dog and personal identification,” the health report states.

Alberta Health Services sent two people to investigate and found they were able to eat inside after showing their IDs and pictures of a dog. They went to the establishment on two separate occasions and in both circumstances, “facility staff used a tablet to make it appears as if they were scanning a QR code when in fact the staff member was presented with a photograph of a dog," officials said.

The restaurant posted about its closing on Friday.

"We had an unfortunate circumstance at our front door which involved one of our underage hostesses, and the requirements for the REP program," the restaurant wrote. "We are taking the weekend to retrain and regroup. We look forward to serving you again as soon as we are ready to reopen. In closing we would like to remind everyone of the tremendous pressure being placed on front staff, and please remember to be kind."

In order to reopen, the restaurant had to submit a written plan to comply with the current COVID-19 mandates, CBS News reported. They also were required to attend an administrative hearing at the office of Environmental Public Health to verify that they plan on following protocols and have implemented new procedures.

Alberta had 67,500 active COVID-19 cases as of January. Around 86% of people 12 and up in the province are full vaccinated, CBS News reported.

