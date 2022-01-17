Mom Under Fire for Putting Teen Son With COVID-19 in Car Trunk to Drive Him to Testing Site

Crime
By IE Staff
First Published: 2:57 PM PST, January 17, 2022

Pediatrician Dr. Tanya Altmann says that there are better ways to prevent COVID-19 from spreading in cars, including wearing a mask, distancing as much as possible and rolling down the windows. 

A Houston teacher is under fire after authorities say she put her COVID-19-positive 13-year-old son in the trunk of her car to go to a testing site.

Sarah Beam, 41, pulled up to a drive-thru testing site near her home and told staff she wanted to get her 13-year-old son tested, but there was no kid in the car. When they asked where her son was, she popped the trunk and told them she had put him in there because was afraid to catch COVID-19 from him.

The teenager was not injured during the short trip from his home to the testing site, but Beam was charged with child endangerment. 

On Friday, a judge found “no probable cause” to charge her with child endangerment, but the local police department says they are continuing the investigation.

Pediatrician Dr. Tanya Altmann says that there are better ways to prevent COVID-19 from spreading in cars, including wearing a mask, distancing as much as possible and rolling down the windows. 

Beam’s students are rallying around her, saying what she did was just a lapse in judgment. 

Related Stories

China Says It Will Not Sell Tickets to Public for Winter Olympics As COVID-19 Cases Surge
Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos Among Billionaires Who Doubled Their Wealth During COVID-19 Pandemic, Oxfam Report Finds
Some Pop-Up COVID-19 Testing Sites Offering 'Express Results' Are Taking Way Longer Than Expected
Can Pop-Up COVID Testing Sites Get You Results as Fast as They Advertise?Investigative

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits Will Be Covered by Insurance Beginning This Saturday. Here's What You Need to Know.
At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits Will Be Covered by Insurance Beginning This Saturday. Here's What You Need to Know.
1

At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits Will Be Covered by Insurance Beginning This Saturday. Here's What You Need to Know.

Health
Sisters-in-Law Explain How They Pulled Off That Clever Same-Shirt Prank on Their Husbands
Sisters-in-Law Explain How They Pulled Off That Clever Same-Shirt Prank on Their Husbands
2

Sisters-in-Law Explain How They Pulled Off That Clever Same-Shirt Prank on Their Husbands

Offbeat
New Documentary Explores What Led to the BTK Killer's 17-Year Killing Spree
New Documentary Explores What Led to the BTK Killer's 17-Year Killing Spree
3

New Documentary Explores What Led to the BTK Killer's 17-Year Killing Spree

Crime
Swimmer Thought He Had Water Stuck in Ear, Turned Out to Be a Cockroach
Swimmer Thought He Had Water Stuck in Ear, Turned Out to Be a Cockroach
4

Swimmer Thought He Had Water Stuck in Ear, Turned Out to Be a Cockroach

Offbeat
16-Year-Old Victim 'Could Not Stop Crying' After Judge Reverses Guilty Verdict on Sexual Assault Conviction
16-Year-Old Victim 'Could Not Stop Crying' After Judge Reverses Guilty Verdict on Sexual Assault Conviction
5

16-Year-Old Victim 'Could Not Stop Crying' After Judge Reverses Guilty Verdict on Sexual Assault Conviction

Crime