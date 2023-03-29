A 37-year-old father was stabbed to death outside a Vancouver Starbucks after he allegedly asked a man not to vape near his 3-year-old daughter, according to reports.

Canadian Paul Stanley Schmidt and his daughter, Erica, were outside the coffee chain Sunday evening while his fiancée, Ashley Umali, was getting drinks, when he reportedly asked a man not to vape near his child, according to the New York Post.

The man then allegedly stabbed Schmidt in an incident that was captured on video and posted to social media, according to the New York Post.

The victim’s mother, Kathy Schmidt, spoke to CityNews and said she was outraged that no one helped her son.

“I was incredibly surprised that nobody from inside the Starbucks called for help, nobody outside called for help. It wasn’t until basically he was in dire straits that somebody flagged down an officer on the sidewalk,” she said.

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing, according to The Vancouver Sun.

Kathy Schmidt told the Vancouver Sun she would like the charge upped to first-degree murder, which requires proof of premeditation, to ensure a longer stay in prison if he’s convicted.

“He had a knife,” she told the outlet. “I don’t carry a knife into a coffee shop, do you?”

Police said that an officer on patrol was flagged down about 10 minutes after the stabbing, which followed a “brief altercation,” according to the New York Post.

The suspect did not resist when an officer arrested him inside the Starbucks, police spokesman Sgt. Steve Addison told the Vancouver Sun.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the Vancouver Police Department for comment on this story but has not heard back.

It remains unclear if the suspect has entered a plea or obtained legal representation.

A GoFundMe page has been started to raise money for the family.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to various family members of the victim for comment but has not heard back.

