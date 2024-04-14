Canadian Man Pastes 350,000 Pennies Around His House as Part of Immersive Art Exhibit

Offbeat
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 6:15 AM PDT, April 14, 2024

Albino Carreira says he has attached about 350,000 pennies to his home. He began his immersive artwork after a fall on a construction job prevented him from working ever again.

A Canadian man found a new purpose after suffering an accident at work that cut his career short. 

Albino Carreira, now 79, fell on a construction job in Toronto, Canada, and it took surgeons inserting six screws and two metal plates into his back to help him, but he was unable to work again.

To distract himself from the physical pain that would strike in the middle of the night, Carreira started making creations out of wood, unwanted toys and metal.

The art spread across his entire house, including about 350,000 pennies that are now attached to his home.

"Pennies I have 350,000 all over, all around in the cement, this door, the side, both sides, so many,” he told CBS News.

This unusual home has become Carreira’s life’s work. It was named 2002 Eccentric Garden of Toronto and brings in visitors.

“I really like it. I look up to art just like this and I think it's like a very, very, very unique type of art,” he said.

There are no organized tours of the house, but if strangers show up, Carreira has been known to tell the tale of how he turned his pain into art.

Related Stories

The Art of the Steal: How a Dali Drawing Was Snatched from a Jail
Andy Warhol's Life and Near-Death Experience in New York City
The Many Looks of Lady Gaga
Man Lucky to Survive Open Heart Surgery Finds 4-Leaf Clovers to Give Others LuckHuman Interest

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

How a Local Sheriff Allegedly Stole Millions of Taxpayer Funds for Cars, Designer Clothes and a Private Plane
How a Local Sheriff Allegedly Stole Millions of Taxpayer Funds for Cars, Designer Clothes and a Private Plane
1

How a Local Sheriff Allegedly Stole Millions of Taxpayer Funds for Cars, Designer Clothes and a Private Plane

Crime
How to Tell if Your Solar Eclipse Glasses Might Be Counterfeit and Tips on How to View the Eclipse Safely
How to Tell if Your Solar Eclipse Glasses Might Be Counterfeit and Tips on How to View the Eclipse Safely
2

How to Tell if Your Solar Eclipse Glasses Might Be Counterfeit and Tips on How to View the Eclipse Safely

Investigative
Deputies Still Unsure of Identity of Woman Found Bound and Unresponsive on South Carolina Riverbank
Deputies Still Unsure of Identity of Woman Found Bound and Unresponsive on South Carolina Riverbank
3

Deputies Still Unsure of Identity of Woman Found Bound and Unresponsive on South Carolina Riverbank

Crime
Indiana Sheriff Accused of Stealing Millions in Taxpayer Funds Allegedly Spent $50K on Cigars: Investigators
Indiana Sheriff Accused of Stealing Millions in Taxpayer Funds Allegedly Spent $50K on Cigars: Investigators
4

Indiana Sheriff Accused of Stealing Millions in Taxpayer Funds Allegedly Spent $50K on Cigars: Investigators

Crime
‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ Singer Bonnie Tyler Still Loves Her 1983 Hit, Will Sing It During Solar Eclipse
‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ Singer Bonnie Tyler Still Loves Her 1983 Hit, Will Sing It During Solar Eclipse
5

‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ Singer Bonnie Tyler Still Loves Her 1983 Hit, Will Sing It During Solar Eclipse

Entertainment