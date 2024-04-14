A Canadian man found a new purpose after suffering an accident at work that cut his career short.

Albino Carreira, now 79, fell on a construction job in Toronto, Canada, and it took surgeons inserting six screws and two metal plates into his back to help him, but he was unable to work again.

To distract himself from the physical pain that would strike in the middle of the night, Carreira started making creations out of wood, unwanted toys and metal.

The art spread across his entire house, including about 350,000 pennies that are now attached to his home.

"Pennies I have 350,000 all over, all around in the cement, this door, the side, both sides, so many,” he told CBS News.

This unusual home has become Carreira’s life’s work. It was named 2002 Eccentric Garden of Toronto and brings in visitors.

“I really like it. I look up to art just like this and I think it's like a very, very, very unique type of art,” he said.

There are no organized tours of the house, but if strangers show up, Carreira has been known to tell the tale of how he turned his pain into art.