Canadians Protesting Treatment of Indigenous Children Topple Statues of Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria
The move comes after shocking discoveries on the sites of several of the country’s so-called "Residential Indian schools." Found were the bodies of hundreds of Indigenous children.
Protesters in Canada took down two statues amidst a painful reckoning over the country’s treatment of Indigenous people.
The likenesses of Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria no longer stand in the Canadian city of Winnipeg.
The move comes after shocking discoveries on the sites of several of the country’s so-called "Residential Indian schools." Found were the bodies of hundreds of Indigenous children.
Canada’s Residential Indian schools operated from the 1870s to 1997. Canada’s government sent children from Indigenous communities to the most Catholic church-run schools. There they were forced to learn English customs, language, and religion.
It has been described as a form of ethnic cleansing.
The schools were founded by a man named Egerton Ryerson, and a statue of him was taken down earlier this year in Toronto.
Canada marked its annual Canada Day on July first. But there were calls across the country to cancel the holiday, using the hashtag #CancelCanadaDay.
Protesters gathered in several cities. They were dressed in orange as the color honors the victims and survivors of the Residential Schools system.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Inspired by 7-Year-Old's Leadership, Ohio Town Gets Down to Work to Fund Playground for Special Needs ChildrenInspirational
How Bill Cosby's Release Could Affect Harvey Weinstein, Ghislaine Maxwell CasesCrime
Head Injury Stephen Smith Sustained Was Consistent With Gunshot Wound, Investigators Said in Case NotesCrime
How the Bag Murders and the Last Call Killer Put in Focus the Dangers the New York LGBTQ+ Community FacesINSIDE EDITION InDepth
Mom Who Brought Her Suit-Wearing Baby to Job Interview Hopes It Will Shed Light on Childcare CrisisHuman Interest