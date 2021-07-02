Canadians Protesting Treatment of Indigenous Children Topple Statues of Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria | Inside Edition

Canadians Protesting Treatment of Indigenous Children Topple Statues of Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria

Human Interest
By IE Staff
First Published: 2:04 PM PDT, July 2, 2021

The move comes after shocking discoveries on the sites of several of the country’s so-called "Residential Indian schools." Found were the bodies of hundreds of Indigenous children.

Protesters in Canada took down two statues amidst a painful reckoning over the country’s treatment of Indigenous people.

The likenesses of Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria no longer stand in the Canadian city of Winnipeg.

The move comes after shocking discoveries on the sites of several of the country’s so-called "Residential Indian schools." Found were the bodies of hundreds of Indigenous children.

Canada’s Residential Indian schools operated from the 1870s to 1997. Canada’s government sent children from Indigenous communities to the most Catholic church-run schools. There they were forced to learn English customs, language, and religion.

It has been described as a form of ethnic cleansing.

The schools were founded by a man named Egerton Ryerson, and a statue of him was taken down earlier this year in Toronto.

Canada marked its annual Canada Day on July first. But there were calls across the country to cancel the holiday, using the hashtag #CancelCanadaDay.

Protesters gathered in several cities. They were dressed in orange as the color honors the victims and survivors of the Residential Schools system.

Related Stories

Many Canada Day Celebrations Canceled as 751 Indigenous Bodies Found Near Saskatchewan Residential Schools
Indigenous Children Remembered in Ongoing Tributes as Some in Canada Confront Continued Instances of Racism
215 Bodies of Indigenous Children Found in Mass Grave Near Former Kamloops Residential School in Canada
Statue of Founder of Canada’s Notorious Residential Schools Toppled in TorontoNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Inspired by 7-Year-Old's Leadership, Ohio Town Gets Down to Work to Fund Playground for Special Needs Children
Inspired by 7-Year-Old's Leadership, Ohio Town Gets Down to Work to Fund Playground for Special Needs Children
1

Inspired by 7-Year-Old's Leadership, Ohio Town Gets Down to Work to Fund Playground for Special Needs Children

Inspirational
How Bill Cosby's Release Could Affect Harvey Weinstein, Ghislaine Maxwell Cases
How Bill Cosby's Release Could Affect Harvey Weinstein, Ghislaine Maxwell Cases
2

How Bill Cosby's Release Could Affect Harvey Weinstein, Ghislaine Maxwell Cases

Crime
Head Injury Stephen Smith Sustained Was Consistent With Gunshot Wound, Investigators Said in Case Notes
Head Injury Stephen Smith Sustained Was Consistent With Gunshot Wound, Investigators Said in Case Notes
3

Head Injury Stephen Smith Sustained Was Consistent With Gunshot Wound, Investigators Said in Case Notes

Crime
How the Bag Murders and the Last Call Killer Put in Focus the Dangers the New York LGBTQ+ Community Faces
How the Bag Murders and the Last Call Killer Put in Focus the Dangers the New York LGBTQ+ Community Faces
4

How the Bag Murders and the Last Call Killer Put in Focus the Dangers the New York LGBTQ+ Community Faces

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Mom Who Brought Her Suit-Wearing Baby to Job Interview Hopes It Will Shed Light on Childcare Crisis
Mom Who Brought Her Suit-Wearing Baby to Job Interview Hopes It Will Shed Light on Childcare Crisis
5

Mom Who Brought Her Suit-Wearing Baby to Job Interview Hopes It Will Shed Light on Childcare Crisis

Human Interest