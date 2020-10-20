Carole Baskin of ‘Tiger King’ Comes Out as Bisexual

Carole Baskin of “Tiger King” and “Dancing with the Stars” fame has come out as bisexual in an interview with Pink News. Baskin, who owns Big Cat Rescue, told the outlet, “I have always considered myself to be bisexual. Even though I’ve never had a wife, I could just as easily have a wife as a husband."

Baskin said that she started exploring her sexuality in the 1980s, when she was engaged to a psychologist who was working with patients in the LGBTQ+ community who had been affected by the HIV crisis.

"I was always very male-oriented in the things I did … I never had any mothering instincts or anything, you know, I never played with dolls. And so I always thought that there was something off there, that I couldn’t quite put my finger on," she recalled of her childhood.

"But it was during the ’80s that I discovered that through dealing with the LGBT+ community that I [realized] I had just as equal feelings for women as I did for men," Baskin added. “As far as the way I feel about us, I think we are all one and I just don’t see us as being different genders or different colors or anything."

RELATED STORIES

LGBTQ+ Icon Marsha P. Johnson to Be Honored in New Jersey Hometown

Rights, Riots, Revolution: 50 Years Since the Stonewall Uprising

The Handling of Coronavirus Has Left Some Who Witnessed the AIDS Crisis With a Sense of Deja Vu. Here’s Why.