Carole Baskin of 'Tiger King' Fame to Appear on 'Dancing With the Stars'

Get ready cool cats and kittens, the infamous "Tiger King" nemesis is roaring her way onto the dance floor in the new season of "Dancing with the Stars." Carole Baskin was among several announced as contestants on the upcoming season of the hit dance competition series.

Baskin made headlines and spurred countless memes when she appeared on the massively popular Netflix show "Tiger King," which profiled private zoo operator Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka "Joe Exotic." The show also featured an intense feud between the two and fueled a conspiracy theory that Baskin was involved with the disappearance of her second husband, Don Lewis. Baskin denies she had anything to do with his disappearance.

Also joining the cast is rapper Nelly, A.J. McLean of the Backstreet Boys, Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir and "Selling Sunset" real estate agent Chrishell Stause.



The 29th season of "Dancing with the Stars," with new host Tyra Banks, premieres Sept. 14.

