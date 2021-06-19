The Hollywood Walk of Fame Selection Panel recently announced the new honorees that will receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Per the press release, 38 entertainers were chosen in Motion Pictures, Television, Live Theatre/Live Performance, Radio, Recording, and Sports Entertainment categories.

Included in the 2022 class are Carrie Fisher and Ermias “Nipsey Hussle” Asghedom, who will get posthumous stars.

Also included are Francis Ford Coppola, Macaulay Culkin, Salma Hayek, Helen Hunt, Michael B. Jordan, Regina King, Ray Liotta, Jason Momoa, Tessa Thompson, Ricky Gervais, Norman Reedus, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kenan Thompson, Black Eyed Peas, George E. Clinton Jr., Ashanti Douglas, DJ Khaled, Avril Lavigne, Patti LuPone, and Michael Strahan.

“The Selection Panel, made up of fellow Walk of Famers, hand-picks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world," Chair of Walk of Fame Selection Panel Ellen K said in a statement.

She added, “The Panel did an amazing job choosing these very talented people. We can't wait to see each honoree's reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood's history with the unveiling of their star on the world's most famous walkway."

The press release explains that dates have not been scheduled for the various ceremonies, but they are usually announced ten days before the dedication. “Recipients have two years to schedule star ceremonies from the date of selection before they expire,” they state.

