Cat Miraculously Found Alive 9 Days After Kentucky Tornado

An office cat went missing after the recent Kentucky tornado that left devastation, so one of the employees was shocked when he heard a meow from the rubble nine days afterward. Sonny Gibson told CBS News he didn’t know whether the office cat, Madix, from the three-story building he works in had survived.

"I don't know how anything could've survived not just the tornado but the destruction that came along with it," Gibson told the station.

Gibson went to the rubble on Sunday and heard a faint noise, but thought he might be imagining things.

"I thought I heard a meow, and I thought my mind's playing tricks on me, so I hollered his name out, and he meowed again," Gibson said.

Gibson said he immediately called some employees to help search for Madix and they were able to find him in a hole beneath some of the rubble.

"It was just an incredible feeling to put him in my arms," Gibson said. "If cats actually have nine lives, he probably used up about eight of them in that nine-day period."

Madix was surprisingly unharmed except for being hungry and thirsty, Gibson told the station. He has now taken the cat home to live with him.

